Check Out The Latest 'Death Stranding' Trailer Here

Kojima Productions gave an extended look at Death Stranding tonight at The Game Awards.

The trailer, the longest in The Game Awards' history Geoff Keighley said, gives a first look at the game's acting, world and technology. The trailer again stars actor Norman Reedus, of The Walking Dead fame, whose involvement was first announced back in 2016 when the game was first revealed. After what appears to be a wreck of some sort, crushing one character underneath it, the trailer shows an invisible monster before a carcass completely evaporates, ostensibly because of the beast.

A brief hint at the game's story reveals the world of Death Stranding was hit by an explosion, one that gave birth to some kind of life-form. Reedus' chartacter warns another explosion is yet to come, one that'll be the last.

"We are back together," creator Hideo Kojima said on stage after the trailer reveal.

"And nothing's going to stop us this time," Reedus replied, referring to the cancellation of Silent Hills by Kojima's former employee Konami. The game also starred Reedus and was being directed by Kojima.

No concrete release date was given for the game.

