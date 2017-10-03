RuneScape developer Jagex confirmed to Glixel it would be awarding the $10,000 cash prize from the Deadman Autumn invitational to the event's second place finalist, True Fox. It also maintains the rampant cheating occurring during the event was not helped in-part by a Jagex employee, as some reports claimed.

The tournament was left without a winner last week, as it was discovered finalist 5PLUS50K12 used a botfarm, seemingly acting out DDOS attacks against other players. Given that in order to perform a DDOS attack, one needs access to an IP address, many in the RuneScape community began to speculate whether this was an inside job performed in-part by Jagex employee and competition organizer Jed Sanderson. But, according to Jagex, this was impossible.

"This allegation is wholeheartedly false. The individual cited in the reports helped develop the content used during the tournament final, and was a technical adviser on the day. He did not have any access to back-end systems during the final," the developer told Glixel. As of right now, it's still unclear how 5PLUS50K12 was able to get a hold of the information necessary to perform DDOS attacks on other players.



5PLUS50K12's behavior resulted in his winning being disqualified, leaving Jagex, for a time, uncertain exactly what to do with the money. It announced today it would go to the second-place finalist, True Fox, as well as to charities of Jagex's choosing. All in all, the company paid out $20,000 in reward money, half to True Fox and half to charity.



"We do not tolerate cheating of any sort in our games, and we hope this strong response will help dissuade others in the future," senior product manager of Old School RuneScape Mathew Kemp said.

