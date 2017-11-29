Leak Reveals Character Customization in 'Star Wars Battlefront II'

Dataminers appear to have discovered character customization menu in the files for Star Wars Battlefront II on PC.

Discovered by Reddit user uninspired_zebra, the footage shows themselves swiping through different Clone Trooper skins and Rebel Alliance assault characters not yet in the game. In total, the footage shows 15 different skins. Check out the footage in the video above.

As Polygon points out, players could customize their characters in the first Battlefront. While the company hasn't publicly confirmed if its coming to the second game, developer DICE acknowledged fan desire for it, saying, "It’s on our list of things we’re looking at daily ... stay tuned.”

We've reached out to EA to confirm the validity of this footage, as well as asking if and when players might be able to customize their own characters in Battlefront II. We'll update the story should we hear back.

Star Wars Battlefront II was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 17th.