Taking feedback from its recent beta, Star Wars Battlefront 2 will receive some changes to progression and mulitiplayer, developer DICE recently detailed in an interview with Joe Vargas (via Eurogamer). The company also explained some of its thoughts behind the inclusion of lootboxes, addressing issues the game will be pay-to-win.

"The beta was a place we were experimenting with things," producer Paul Keslin said. "It was meant for us to try out stuff ahead of time so we can tweak and change those things ahead of launch. What you saw in beta was absolutely our attempt at something, then it's open to fan feedback and how do we react to it and how do we tweak things to make a better experience?"

Speaking specifically about lootboxes, which all the game's progression was tied into during the beta – something DICE has since changed – Keslin said the system was an effort to get players to "try things that they're not normally going to try." He also said we can probably "imagine" some of the other reasons they were implemented.

"We've seen at EA, in some games passed, if you allow players to too single-mindedly focus down a certain path, they'll try out two/three things they know they like and then not engage with the rest of the game and they might stop playing the game early, and we would prefer players are playing our game for a long time to come," Keslin continued. "We've put a lot of time and effort and love into these things – we want to make sure people keep playing them."

But given fan criticism, DICE has since decided to change up the system, and will remove the epic tier of Star Cards from loot crates. The Cards will not need to be crafted in order to receive their benefits, and can only be crafted if at the right level – which can only be achieved through gameplay.

"That way people aren't just blowing through with two or three Star Cards really quickly," Keslin told Vargas. "We want them to have more tools in their toolbox so they're able to experience more of the class as a whole before they start getting higher and higher tiers."

Lastly, speaking on the game's guns, DICE will be removing the vast majority of guns placed in lootcrates – something that worried players as "luckier/richer players would have more guns," Eurogamer points out. Guns will now be awarded for hitting certain level milestones.

To check out the full interview, click this link. Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 17th.