'Call of Duty WWII' Loot Crates Go Live

Activision tonight pushed live the ability to purchase Call of Duty Points for cash, which in turn can be used to obtain rare supply drops and zombie crates loaded with Call of Duty WW II in-game items.

While the system is similar to some degree to the loot boxes found in Star Wars: Battlefront II, the items locked away in the Call of Duty crates aren't mainstays heroes of the franchise as they were for Battlefront II. In Call of Duty, a similar system is also in place for Infinite Warfare, Modern Warfare Remastered and Black Ops 3.

The launch of microtransactions for Call of Duty WW II was delayed when developer Sledgehammer shifted gears to fix some launch issues in the game. Call of Duty points are sold in packs ranging from 200 points for $1.99 to 13,000 points for $99.99.

In the game, players can go to the Quartermaster in the social Headquarters hub of Call of Duty WW II to purchase drops and bundles for the points. A Starter Bundle, for instance, costs 500 points and includes three random rare drops and a 20 minutes of bonus solider and division XP. You can also pick up a supply drop which increases your chance of getting a rare soldier or weapon item or a rare zombie supply drop which does the same for the zombie-mode of the game. Both cost 200 points.

The roll-out of Call of Duty WW II points come as Electronic Arts continues to fall under scrutiny from both gamers and lawmakers over its use of microtransactions and loot boxes in Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Earlier today, a Hawaii state representative told Glixel that the state attorney general was weighing the legal issues potentially surrounding the game. Two lawmakers in Hawaii called the game's use of loot boxes as predatory practices and argued that it encouraged children to gamble. Hawaii State Rep. Sean Quinlan told Glixel he may introduce a bill in January to prevent the sale of the game to children if the game industry doesn't self-regulate the issue.

While Star Wars Battlefront II, which sells as a full-priced retail game, was set to have a microtransaction system that asked players to invest extra time or money to unlock major playable heroes, that system was temporarily pulled by EA prior to the game's launch. It remains unclear what form those transactions will take when they return to the game. The inclusion of those loot boxes in the game led to universal outcry among gamers and turned the topic into one of the most discussed on website Reddit.

In the case of Call of Duty, there doesn't yet appear to be any major push-back of the game's version of microtransactions. Though, Activision did raise some alarms when it was granted a patent last month for a system it could use to convince people in multiplayer games to purchase items for a game through microtransactions.

Activision told Glixel at the time that the technology wasn't in any current games.

"This was an exploratory patent filed in 2015 by an R&D team working independently from our game studios," an Activision spokesperson told Glixel. "It has not been implemented in-game."

