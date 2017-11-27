'Call of Duty WWII' Leak Shows New Game Modes and Weapons

A recent video leak by YouTuber Mr JaRni exposed new weapons and game modes coming to Call of Duty WWII, Eurogamer reports. Though the original leaked video since been taken down, some websites were able to get their hands on it, so you can still get a look at the new content dropped in the trailer.

New game modes mentioned include Gun Game and Demolition, both currently unavailable in the game. In JaRni's footage, gameplay of the new modes and new weapons are showed off in action. The YouTuber's original video's been taken down – and they say they won't re-upload it – but all the footage can still be watched over at Multiplayer First.

No word yet on when this new content will be coming to WWII or how it'll change the current game. We've reached out to Activision for comment on the leak and when this content may roll out to players. We'll update the story should we hear back.

Call of Duty WWII was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 3rd.