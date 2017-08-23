Call of Duty: WWII will have a new feature called "Headquarters," an online social space for players, developer Sledgehammer Games revealed today.

Announced in a trailer, Headquarters is the series' first dedicated social space. In it, players can compete head-to-head against other players in challenges, practice their shooting, watch Call of Duty esports events or simply hangout. Headquarters will be accessible via WWII's multiplayer when the game is released on November 3rd. Check it out in the trailer above.

Call of Duty WWII is a return to form for the titan first-person shooter series. This will be the first time in nearly 10 years Call of Duty has been set during the second world war, once a series mainstay. In recent years, the series has focused more on modern and futuristic war settings, leading many fans and critics to feel fatigued by the sameness of it all.