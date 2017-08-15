Developer Sledgehammer Games has detailed some of the features players can expect in the upcoming PlayStation 4 private multiplayer beta for Call Of Duty: WWII.

The developer announced that two of its recently announced features, Divisions and War Mode, will be available to try out. Divisions will offer five classes for players to choose from, while War Mode allows players to test "Operation Breakout" – in which they assume the role of either an Axis or Allied soldier fighting in the war-torn French village St. Lo. . Additionally, players will get a taste of the different player progressions and how they can rank up their characters. Here's an overview of features coming to the beta, as detailed by Sledgehammer:

Maps – At least three Multiplayer maps, including Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar.

War Mode – Operation Breakout.

Fan-favorite modes – Including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.



Divisions – Enlist in the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division.



Progression – Players will begin at Soldier Rank 1 and rank up through a limited progression to unlock weapons, score streaks, equipment, and Basic Training Skills.



Call Of Duty: WWII is set to enter beta on PlayStation 4 on August 25th. The game is slated to be released for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 on November 3rd. It's the first time the series has returned to the second world war since Call Of Duty: World At War, released in 2008.

