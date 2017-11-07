'Call of Duty WW2' Rewards High Kill Streaks With a 'Nuke'

Call of Duty WW2 rewards players amassing a 25 player kill streak with the option to call a "nuke" onto the battlefield, one streamer recently found out (via Eurogamer).

Playing the game's Gibralter map, streamer PwnStarz first found out about the weapon playing on PC. The nuke, which the streamer claims is the first ever, can be seen in the video above.

As Eurogamer points out, it doesn't look like the nuke was the cause for the match immediately ending after detonation. Rather, it coincidentally amassed enough kills to hit the gamemode's quota.

Eurogamer also points out the bomb dropped, a V2 rocket, isn't actually a nuclear weapon, rather its the world's first long-range guided ballistic missile. "But the word 'nuke' is used by the Call of Duty community to refer to the series' most powerful scorestreaks, so has been applied here," the outlet says.

Call of Duty WW2 was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 3rd.