Despite doing well commercially, Call of Duty WW 2 has faced many online issues in regards to connectivity and disconnections. In an effort to address these issues head-on, developer Sledgehammer Games recently issued a statement explaining what its doing to rectify problems, saying its "working around the clock ... We’re not there yet, and we won’t rest until we are."

All major issues and Sledgehammer's solutions, as detailed by the developer can be found below in-full:

Online Connectivity – While our previous Game Update which released early Friday solved several critical needs, unfortunately it also had an adverse effect on server performance. As a result, we moved to P2P (listen) servers. Overall, the game is stable, however we know that P2P brings things like Host Migrations and other issues that make for inconsistent gameplay experiences. Our objective to return to dedicated servers is our highest priority.

Dedicated Servers – This weekend we rolled out various test solutions in limited markets in order to fully analyze real-world conditions without risking disruption. This level of data and diagnostics is helping us work toward a permanent solution as quickly as possible. We’ve begun to test dedicated servers today in the US. We’ll watch this test closely, and once we analyze the results we’ll look to expand.

Game Disconnects From Server - After much testing, our engineering teams identified the root cause of this issue, which can also result in lost stats and post match lobby freezes. Later tonight, we plan to deploy a patch across both consoles worldwide. We’ll monitor the results, and keep everyone updated.

Headquarters – As we focus on the return to dedicated servers as our highest priority, we will continue to utilize a solo-HQ experience. Players can still invite friends, which we encourage everyone to try. But we get it, HQ is best enjoyed with a thriving, fully populated social community interacting together. So hang in there while we address the most pressing concerns first.

Additionally, Sledgehammer's decided to delay the next PC patch for Call of Duty WW2, saying it needs to work through the above issues – "many of which also affect PC players" – before its ready to launch.

Call of Duty WW2 was released on November 3rd for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.