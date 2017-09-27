Alexa-Powered Buttons, 'Trivial Pursuit' Coming to Amazon's Echo

Alexa may soon be hosting game nights at your house.

Amazon today unveiled the Echo Button, a new device that connects to Alexa and allow people to sit around a table and play buzzer-beater games.

The buttons, which come in a two-pack for $19.99 and ship this holiday, are part of a new line of Alexa Gadgets, accessories for Alexa designed for new "fun and playful" experiences, according to Amazon. The Echo Button was unveiled during an Amazon event today that also announced a slew of new Alexa-powered Echo devices.

The buttons can light up in different colors and connect to a compatible Echo device, according to the sign-up page for the gadgets on Amazon.

Amazon

"Each button illuminates and can be pressed to trigger a variety of game play experiences powered by Alexa," according to the site. "Bring back game night with a variety of Alexa Skills such as Beat the Intro from Musicplode, Dungeon Escape, and Sounds Fun with Mike Epps from Ground Control."

Other games noted during the unveiling were Buzzer Beater Basketball Trivia with Karl-Anthony Towns , Fourth Down Football Trivia with Philip Rivers and Full Count Baseball Trivia with Buster Posey from Ground Control.

Glixel has reached out to Amazon for more details on the games listed and what sort of future games might be expected for the buttons. We'll update the story when they respond.

Other announcements from Amazon today included a redesigned Echo, a Smart Home controlling Echo Plus, a video-capabable Echo Spot and a new Amazon Fire TV with 4K and HDR support. Amazon also announced that Alexa will now be able to call phone numbers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico,

Update: Amazon responded to let us know that among the games that will support Echo Buttons is Hasbro's Trivial Pursuit.

"We’re excited to work with Amazon to bring voice-enabled play to our well-loved Trivial Pursuit brand,” Mark Blecher, SVP Digital Gaming & Corporate Development at Hasbro, said in a prepared statement. “Our vision is that the new Echo Buttons will enable a fun and engaging way for families to interact with our Hasbro games, building a bridge between our industry leading games portfolio and Alexa, which continues to delight customers through innovative voice driven experiences. This starts with Trivial Pursuit, but there is more to come.”

Other companies working to incorporate Echo Buttons into games or to build their own Alexa Gadgets includes Gemmy Industries, which is working on a new version of Big Mouth Billy Bass which will lip sync and move in response to Amazon Music played by Alexa.

“We are excited to bring a new voice experience to customers with the next generation of Big Mouth Billy Bass,” Vice President of Product Development at Gemmy Industries, Steven Harris, said in a prepared statement. “Customers get everything they love about the original Big Mouth Billy Bass with the addition of it being able to respond and move in a delightful way to Alexa actions. The new Alexa Gadgets SDK from Amazon made it seamless to update one of our iconic novelty items with new technology, and bring that to other products as well.”





