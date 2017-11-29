A planned livestream of Destiny 2's upcoming "Curse of Osiris" DLC has been cancelled after fan feedback and criticism about the way the game hinders player progression, developer Bungie announced yesterday. Instead of the stream, which was set to begin tonight, the developer will release a statement addressing fan concern.

Bungie took to its official Twitter to announce the news, saying, "we are investing all our efforts into delivering some higher priority information about Destiny 2." The statement, the company says, will also address how Bungie is taking fan feedback into account when updating the game. The full statement is as follows:

Our plans for tomorrow have changed. Check out the Bungie Blog tomorrow (Wednesday) for developer commentary about Destiny.https://t.co/BnoVGtImDo pic.twitter.com/gHQNvLnURn — Bungie (@Bungie) November 28, 2017

It's likely the issues the company will address in its upcoming statement include the way the game secretly slowed player progression based on how the game was played. Though Bungie took out the system after players caught wind of it, its solution was to raise the game's level cap from 80,000 XP to 160,000 XP – again slowing progression.

No word on exactly when the statement is set to come, though Bungie said it will be sometime today.