Bungie Reworks 'Destiny 2' XP, Details Dec. 5, Dec, 12, 2018 Updates

Bungie is rebalancing experience points in Destiny 2, the move comes in the wake of player unhappiness surrounding some back-door changes to the way experience was earned in the game. The company also detailed significant changes coming to the game from next month into next year.
"With Destiny 2’s console and PC launches behind us, we want to take some time to talk with you about Destiny 2 – specifically where it’s at today, and where it’s going," developers Luke Smith and Chris Barrett wrote in a co-signed blog post on Bungie's official website. "Our team has been reading feedback and working on updates to improve the game. We’ve also been reading some tough criticism about our lack of communication, and we agree we need to be more open."
The two wrapped up the lengthy post with a promise to be more transparent with players moving forward.
"Going forward, we plan to continue this dialog as openly and frequently as possible," they wrote. "This will be an ongoing process, but one that we are committed to."
In discussing changes to experience points and how they're earned in Destiny 2, the company reiterated that they have disabled a scaling mechanism that was silently adjusting experience points gained without notifying players.
"Our intention was to keep slower-paced activities as rewarding as high intensity grinding without confusing variations in displayed XP values, but the silent nature of the mechanic betrayed the expectation of transparency that you have for Destiny 2," they wrote.
With that now disabled, the team is in the process of rebalancing XP.
"We have begun that work, and will continue to provide updates to you about timelines and specifics," they wrote. "The values coded into our website API are being updated today (and may already have been as you read this post) to reflect the removal of this scaling mechanism. In a future update, we intend to link these internal and display-only values together for greater consistency, and to ensure that when changes are made they are accurately reflected everywhere we report them.
"We already see that the newly adjusted 160K XP per level value means that leveling is too slow for some activities, and we have begun the process of collecting data and recalibrating XP earn rates to improve them as quickly as possible.
"Expect to see a lot of conversation from our team on this front, as XP rewards are updated and brought back in-line with player expectations."
In terms of updates coming to Destiny 2 in December, the two said that there are four key areas that the studio is targeting: deepening rewards for advanced players, providing more player control over obtaining rewards, making shards useful by adding things to use them for and finally, providing general quality fixes whenever possible. You can read more about those changes in the post.
The two also two detailed a larger swath of changes that they didn't pin to a specific release time, noting instead that they could come in updates for December 5th, December 12th or sometime next year. Those include:
- New systems and rewards to give our most engaged players additional, optional pursuits, including:
- A new Weapon Tier: Masterworks, which will feature stat trackers, random, re-rollable stat bonuses, unique item tooltips, and item details screens (see the December Update Details section below for more info)
- Improved vendor rewards, adding ways for people to purchase items directly with their Legendary Shards and Tokens (see the December Update Details section below for more info)
- Adding Armor Ornaments that grant visual permutations of armor as players complete specific Challenges (see the December Update Details section below for more info)
- Better incentives for players who complete challenging Prestige activities
- We’re targeting a January update to provide better incentives to complete Prestige activities
- Better rewards and replay value for Strikes, Adventures, and Lost Sectors
- In December, we will be introducing a Heroic Strikes playlist and more generous Strike rewards
- Rewards for Adventures and Lost Sectors are still on our radar, but will not be delivered for our December updates
- Private matches for the Crucible
- Still targeting early 2018 and expect to have better insight into exact timing in the New Year
- We are also moving Ranked PVP to the top of our priority list for next year to support the competitive community
- Crucible tuning like adjusted Supremacy scoring and better spawning rules
- In December, we will introduce additional updates and bug-fixes intended to improve these areas of the Crucible
- Better incentives for completing Crucible matches (and penalties for quitting competitive games)
- A "Quitter Penalty" system is currently in development, and you can expect an update on the deployment of this system in the New Year
- Continued improvements to Iron Banner and Faction Rallies, including uniqueness of rewards
- The next Iron Banner and Faction Rally will introduce improvements in both these areas (see the December Update Details section below for more info)
- Changes to make the mod economy more interesting and impactful
- The Gunsmith will have some updates to how Mods are acquired (see the December Update Details section below for more info)
- We are exploring more updates to this system in the New Year
- Ongoing improvements to Exotics, including adjustments to reduce instances of duplication
- We plan to tune under-performing Exotics and will continue to make targeted updates and improvements
- Duplication protection will be added for Exotics in the New Year
- New ways to spend surplus currency and materials (looking at you Legendary Shards)
- Players will be able to spend Tokens and Legendary Shards on Vendor inventory (see the December Update Details section below for more info)
- Xur will have new items, as well (see the December Update Details section below for more info)
- An emote interface that allows players to equip Salty, Spicy Ramen, Six Shooter, and Flip Out all at the same time
- Emote interface improvements are still on the list, and you can expect an update on the development of this system in the New Year