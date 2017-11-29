Bungie Reworks 'Destiny 2' XP, Details Dec. 5, Dec, 12, 2018 Updates

Bungie is rebalancing experience points in Destiny 2, the move comes in the wake of player unhappiness surrounding some back-door changes to the way experience was earned in the game. The company also detailed significant changes coming to the game from next month into next year.

"With Destiny 2’s console and PC launches behind us, we want to take some time to talk with you about Destiny 2 – specifically where it’s at today, and where it’s going," developers Luke Smith and Chris Barrett wrote in a co-signed blog post on Bungie's official website. "Our team has been reading feedback and working on updates to improve the game. We’ve also been reading some tough criticism about our lack of communication, and we agree we need to be more open."

The two wrapped up the lengthy post with a promise to be more transparent with players moving forward.

"Going forward, we plan to continue this dialog as openly and frequently as possible," they wrote. "This will be an ongoing process, but one that we are committed to."

In discussing changes to experience points and how they're earned in Destiny 2, the company reiterated that they have disabled a scaling mechanism that was silently adjusting experience points gained without notifying players.

"Our intention was to keep slower-paced activities as rewarding as high intensity grinding without confusing variations in displayed XP values, but the silent nature of the mechanic betrayed the expectation of transparency that you have for Destiny 2," they wrote.

With that now disabled, the team is in the process of rebalancing XP.

"We have begun that work, and will continue to provide updates to you about timelines and specifics," they wrote. "The values coded into our website API are being updated today (and may already have been as you read this post) to reflect the removal of this scaling mechanism. In a future update, we intend to link these internal and display-only values together for greater consistency, and to ensure that when changes are made they are accurately reflected everywhere we report them.

"We already see that the newly adjusted 160K XP per level value means that leveling is too slow for some activities, and we have begun the process of collecting data and recalibrating XP earn rates to improve them as quickly as possible.



"Expect to see a lot of conversation from our team on this front, as XP rewards are updated and brought back in-line with player expectations."

In terms of updates coming to Destiny 2 in December, the two said that there are four key areas that the studio is targeting: deepening rewards for advanced players, providing more player control over obtaining rewards, making shards useful by adding things to use them for and finally, providing general quality fixes whenever possible. You can read more about those changes in the post.

The two also two detailed a larger swath of changes that they didn't pin to a specific release time, noting instead that they could come in updates for December 5th, December 12th or sometime next year. Those include: