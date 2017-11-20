More 'Curse of Osiris' Details Coming Tomorrow

Bungie is hosting a livestream on Tuesday, November 21st to unveil more details about Destiny 2's next expansion, Curse of Osiris. It starts at 11 a.m. Pacific on Twitch.

The first Curse of Osiris livestream last week introduced new characters, toured some of the new spaces Guardians will explore, and encountered a new version of the Vex. Tomorrow's broadcast focuses on the planet Mercury and all of the activities waiting there. It will showcase an area called the Infinite Forest, a new Public Event, and more.

Curse of Osiris comes out December 5th. It will be available as a standalone purchase for $19.99 or as part of Destiny 2's expansion pass.

