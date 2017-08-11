Bungie Details Changes Coming to 'Destiny 2' PC Beta

A little under a month from its release, developer Bungie has detailed some of the ways it's planning to learn from its upcoming Destiny 2 PC Beta, as well as some of the changes it's implemented since the console beta. The Beta is expected to go live August 28th.

First and foremost, the developer says that during the beta it will be studying players, how they win, lose and play. It will use that data to update the experience for its full release on PC in October.

"One of our goals for Destiny 2 has been to create two different ways to challenge yourself against other players," Crucible Design Lead Lars Bakken wrote in a post on Bungie's website. "From this point forward, to allow for more varied experiences between the playlists, matchmaking for Quickplay and Competitive will be tuned separately."

Players engaging in Quickplay, he continues, will experience shorter matchmaking times and less emphasis on skill. The cost of this, however, is you may run up against other players beyond your own "comfort zone," as Bakken puts it. Additionally, as matches often ran shorter than the developer anticipated, the winning score for Control has been increased from 75 to 100 and its extended the trigger for the Mercy rule.

Conversely, when entering a Competitive match, matchmaking times will now be longer so that players can become better acquainted with who they are going up against. "These matchmaking settings may take longer, but we feel that the quality of the gameplay experience will be worth the wait. We have also made improvements to the way we calculate your skill in Countdown to better reflect how you’ll perform against your opponents," Bakkan wrote.

Lastly, Sandbox Designer Josh Hamrick explained some of the bug fixes and tweaks added to the PC Beta over the Console. His notes are listed below:

FIXED: Warlock Glide Glitch

This bug was awesome … So awesome it hurt us a little bit to kill it. Thanks to those in the console Beta who helped us track this down.

FIXED: Infinite Grenades Glitch

Another issue found with the help of our friends in the console Beta. (Thank you!)

FIXED: Warlocks now have the same Melee Range as all other classes

With the exception of where perks directly increase their range, Warlocks will punch like the rest of us. Our PC friends will get a chance to experience a world with consistent base melee ranges. So will the rest of you, when the game launches.

TWEAKED: Globally reduced the time it takes to charge your Super

This was a big change that came directly from your feedback during the console beta. We agree it was taking a bit too long to cook up a Super.

TWEAKED: Increased Grenade Damage in PvE

Increased damage helps Grenades feel as powerful as they should facing hordes of alien combatants and, more specifically, makes the longer cooldowns more palatable. We want abilities to be slightly more rare, but worth it. In the console Beta, the “worth it” part wasn’t quite there yet.

TWEAKED: Increased Power Ammo drops in PvE

This is something we had felt internally and have been slowly tuning up over the last several weeks. The PC beta has been updated with our new values and will provide much more Power ammo in PvE than what was found before. Power ammo can also be directly farmed from all Yellow Bar Combatants.

Destiny 2 is expected to be released on September 6th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on October 24th on PC.

