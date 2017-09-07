'Destiny 2' Fans Blue Over Bungie's Perceived Shady Micro-Transactions

Shaders, the special items used in Destiny 2 to change the color or patterns of a player character's weapons and armor, are meant to be a gameplay incentive that becomes easier to get as you level up, the game's director said in response to increasingly loud player outcry about how the items work.

Since the release of Destiny 2 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One yesterday, players have been expressing their unhappiness with the way the game's Shaders work. In the original game, a player could find or purchase for real money, a shader that could be used an unlimited amount of times on weapons and armor. In Destiny 2, the Shaders can still be purchased or found, but players feel they're too hard to find and now, once used on a single item they vanish.

This afternoon, Luke Smith, the game's director, took to Twitter to comment on the use of Shaders in Destiny 2 and the design philosophy behind the changes.

"Shaders are earned through gameplay: leveling, chests, engrams, vendors," he wrote. "We expect you’ll be flush with Shaders as you continue to play. When you reach level 20, Shaders will drop more often: vendor rewards, destination play and endgame activities.

"Shaders are now an ongoing reward for playing. Customization will inspire gameplay. Each planet has unique armor and Shader rewards. With Destiny 2, we want statements like 'I want to run the Raid, Trials, or go back to Titan to get more of its Shader' to be possible."

There's a growing trend among free-to-play and even paid games to sell cosmetic in-game items to players such as skins for CS:GO, Paragon or Overwatch.