Bungie Addresses 'Destiny 2' Banning Concerns

After some players addressed concerns about being banned from Destiny 2 on PC, Bungie recently issued a statement about what was going on and why some players may have been removed from the game.

First and foremost, Bungie says no player can be automatically banned from the game, adding the developer is the only one with the ability to ban a player – and only then after a "manual investigation."

That said, though, Bungie did reveal it's banned 400 players from the game, citing "players who were using tools that pose a threat to the shared ecosystem of the game." Bungie did, however, admit to banning some players it shouldn't have due to their use of some third-party apps. The developer says it will not ban any users using overlays or performance tools, such as Discord, in the future.

Lastly, Bungie announced its unbanned four players from the game's beta, though the company didn't say why the ban was issued in the first place, or why it decided to lift it.

