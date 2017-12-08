The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the winner of The Game Award's Game of the Year award, host Geoff Keighley announced onstage tonight at the end of the show. The game also took home awards for Best Direction and Best Acton Adventure game.

"I'm really happy I ended up making games," game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi said accepting the award. "On behalf of all the staff who worked on the game let me once again say thank you so much."

Breath of the Wild is one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2017, earning a score of 97 on Metacritic. The game beat out other Game of the Year contenders such as Persona 5, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Horizon Zero Dawn and Super Mario Odyssey.

Additionally, alongside winning three awards, Nintendo revealed Breath of the Wild's second DLC pack, "The Champions' Ballad' will be available tonight.

