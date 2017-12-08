'Breath of the Wild' DLC "The Champions' Ballad' Available Tonight

The next piece of DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, "The Champions' Ballad," will be available tonight, Nintendo announced onstage at The Game Awards.

Shown off in a new trailer, Nintendo revealed new cosmetic options, levels and beasts. Interestingly, it also revealed beating all of the DLC's challenges will unlock a motorcycle for Link. Check it all out in the trailer above.

Though Nintendo did confirm The Champions' Ballad would be out tonight, it didn't specify what time exactly.

