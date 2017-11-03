Blizzcon 2017: Watch the Show Live

The opening ceremony for Blizzcon 2017 gets underway at 2 p.m. ET and you can watch it in the video above. As always, expect news of some sort to shake loose during the big opening show for all things Blizzard.

While Blizzard has quite a selection of titles to talk about - Overwatch, StarCraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Heroes of the Storm - -most people expect that this show will be very focused on the World of Warcraft.The BlizzCon show floor map tells the story:

The BlizzCon show floor map is dominated by the game. The World of Warcraft demo-space footprint features hundreds of machines ready to show attendees new content –- perhaps even a taste of at new expansion.

Hang out here for news as it breaks, and while you're waiting you should read up on the massive impact Blizzard's massively multiplayer online game has had on all sorts of genres and titles.