'StarCraft II' is Going Free-to-Play

Popular real-time strategy game StarCraft 2 is going free-to-play seven years after its launch, Blizzard Entertainment President and Co-Founder Mike Morhaime announced today during BlizzCon 2017's opening ceremony.

Starting on November 14th, everyone can download StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty for free. If you already own Wings of Liberty, Morhaime says you can get the expansion pack, Heart of the Swarm, free instead. In addition, everyone will get access to the game's ranked ladder. Morhaime says Blizzard is also improving its co-op mode, giving players free access to every co-op commander in the game up to level 5.