Blizzard Testing Changes to Mercy's Resurrect Mechanic

Mercy's Resurrect mechanic is receiving an overhaul in Overwatch's public test realm, Blizzard announced today.

Posting about the changes on Blizzard's forums, community manager Josh Engen announced changes to the character's ultimate "Valkyrie," which no longer "resets or lowers Resurrection’s cooldown. Instead it now doubles Resurrection’s range."

When Valkyrie was introduced back in August, one of major changes it brought with it was a longer cooldown time to Mercy's Resurrection, as well as inhibiting her from reviving multiple players at once. Using Valkyrie also reset the cooldown timer when it was used. At the time, this decision frustrated many players, who took to public spaces to voice their concerns.

"Mercy was so good, everyone liked her, everyone played with her, now with this patch she sucked," one comment writer said.

"So what this means is that if the development team doesn't like a certain play style that, even they admit is in the core concept of a character THEY MADE, they are just gonna change the character," another added. "I'm holding my final opinion on her until I can try it out, but this does not bode well for the future of this game."



This new change also received mixed opinions from players, who feel Blizzard is "ruining supports."

As of right now, this change is only available in the public test realm on PC, meaning there's a chance it might not make it into the full game. If it does, however, it can be expected to come later to PS4 and Xbox One.