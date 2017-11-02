Blizzard Talks 'Overwatch' Esports in New Developer Update

Blizzard vice president Jeff Kaplan gave Overwatch esports fans an update on how the company is planning to improve viewing experiences for the game going forward in a recent developer update. Check it out above.

Related Chinese 'Overwatch' Player Asks Blizzard for Help With American Visas "I don’t know much about the American laws on visa, but I know it is really strict"

"For the past few months, the Overwatch team has been extremely dedicated to working on a number of features to improve the viewing experience for all of us," Kaplan says in the update. "So [when we're watching Overwatch events] it's an amazing, great experience."

Blizzard's entry into the esports world has been a massive one. Just recently, it opened the doors of its new esports arena, as well as expanded its Overwatch League teams to London and Los Angeles.



Overwatch was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC last May. It's since gone on to be one of the most popular games in recent memory, recently passing 35 million players.