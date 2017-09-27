Blizzard Restoring Bug Banned Overwatch Accounts, Fix High Priority

The bug that seems to be accidentally banning Overwatch players has so far impacted less than 200 accounts and a fix for it is a high priority for Blizzard, the company said today.

Replying to a post about the bug on the Blizzard forums, Blizzard vice president Jeff Kaplan explained, as of now, its only found less than 200 accounts affected by this issue, but it will be committed to monitoring for new occurrences. Furthermore, Kaplan said Blizzard is working "as we speak" to find a solution to the problem, though admits it has no ETA about when a permanent fix will go live.

"In the meantime, we’ll be removing the seasonal ban for all players affected by this bug as well as restoring their skill rating," Kaplan said. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or frustration this bug has caused and are grateful for your patience and ongoing reports."