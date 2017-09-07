Blizzard Opens Its Own Esports Arena Next Month

The Blizzard Arena will open its doors next month in Los Angeles, California, the developer-publisher announced today. The arena, the company hopes, will become a new destination for esports events.

The new arena will be housed in the former location of The Burbank Studios, formerly known as NBC Studios, which was home to shows like Access Hollywood, The Facts of Life and The Gong Show. With its latest venture, Blizzard is promising a "cutting-edge live-event destination for pro players, esports fans, and everyone else who loves premier competition."

The Blizzard Arena, the company says in a press release, has been tailor made to facilitate esports events for both live audience and a broadcast audience. The facility has multiple sound stages, control rooms and practice areas and will host events year round. It will also house a retail store with an ever-changing stock based on which events are happening at the arena.

The Blizzard Arena will open its doors for the first time on October 7th when it plays host to the Overwatch Contenders Season One Playoffs, which will put top American and European Overwatch players against each other. A few days later on October 13th, the Hearthstone Championship Tour’s Summer Championship will come the arena pitting top players against each other all competing for a total prize of $25,000 USD. Lastly, sometime later this year, Blizzard will host its first matches when its Overwatch League kicks into gear. The league, which call several cities across the globe home, is currently trying to beef up its teams before kicking off its first season.

Blizzard is hardly the first company to add esports to its repertoire. Both Disney and the official Olympics Committee have expressed their interest in the burgeoning industry.