Blizzard Launching New Social and Communication Features

To celebrate the holidays, Battle.net will receive a host of communication features, allowing users to interact with each other and customize their profiles, Blizzard announced today.

Battle.net will now have a Social menu tab, granting users access to things like groups, social spaces and individual avatars. This tab will house the site's chat, where users can talk to one another or go offline to focus on something else. The chat works a bit like the business communication platform Slack, where text logs are saved and users are able to send messages even if another person is offline.

The new groups, on the other hand, are more akin to something like the video game chat app Discord. "Each Group can have multiple text and voice chat channels, and Group administrators have a variety of tools to help manage membership, send out invitation links, and more. When it’s time to go offline, you can easily catch up on conversations you might have missed once you return," Blizzard said about the new feature.

Blizzard is also introducing player gifting, where users can purchase in-game gifts for their friends. Gifts will be housed under the "Shop" tab, where users will be able to choose their recipients.

Lastly, Blizzard is allowing Battle.net users to customize their profiles and avatars to suit their own personalities, by including about sections, links to social media and ways to show off what games they've been playing. Profiles will have the option to be public or private.