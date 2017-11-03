Dust off your best Leeroy Jenkins impression and get ready for some classic Upper Blackrock Spire action. Blizzard is bringing back vanilla World of Warcraft, WoW Executive Producer J. Allan Brack today announced during BlizzCon 2017's opening ceremony.

Adding a classic server option "is a larger endeavor than you might imagine, but we're committed to making an authentic Blizzard-quality classic experience," Brack says.

"We want to reproduce the game experience that we all enjoyed from the original classic WoW. Not the actual launch experience," he jokes. "So, please bear with us. It's going to take some time. but it will happen."

World of Warcraft fans tried to resurrect classic WoW in the past without success. Last year, a vanilla fan-made server called Nostalrius launched, but was forced to shut down after a cease-and-desist letter from Blizzard. A second attempt, called Project Elysium, also failed due to internal strife and accusations of embezzlement.