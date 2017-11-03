Blizzcon: New Map and Hero Coming Soon to Overwatch

A new Overwatch map celebrating developer-publisher Blizzard's several games and IPs is coming soon, as well as a new healer hero named Moira, Blizzard announced today during the annual Blizzcon event.

The map, announced by Blizzard Jeff Kaplan, will come to the game sometime next year, though no specific date was given. Kaplan added it will soon roll out to public test servers. Get a look at the new map in the trailer above.

Additionally, Blizzard announced a new support healer named Moira. Kaplan adds the character will be "O.P. a.f," and does both a tremendous amount of damage, as well as healing. Moira is currently playable at Blizzcon, though Blizzard didn't announce when the character would go live. See Moira in action the video below:

More information about the new map and character are expected to come during the Overwatch panel later this week.