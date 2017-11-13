Black Friday: Xbox One S for $189, Great VR Deals at Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store's Black Friday deals preview just went live and it includes the best price yet on an Xbox One S. You'll also find some discounts on Windows Mixed Reality headsets and a Vive bundle along with some Xbox game and accessory discounts.

Of course, Microsoft is also discounting laptops and its own Surface. You can find a rundown of some of the best deals below.

Consoles

Xbox One S 500GB bundle including a free game (it looks like the selection includes Watch Dogs 2 and Steep among others) and a one-month Xbox Game Pass from November 23rd to November 27th for $189.

Xbox One S 1TB Console – Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle plus get a free game from November 19th to November 27th for $50 off the retail price. The bundle a Minecraft Creeper Xbox Wireless Controller, a Minecraft digital code, a Minecraft Redstone Pack bonus content digital code and a Xbox One S Vertical Stand.

Xbox One S 500GB Console – Starter Bundle, plus get a free game from November 19th to November 27th for $50 off retail price.

Buy Xbox One S console starting at $249 and get a free game from now through November 18th.

Games

Save up to $20 on new and favorite games including Forza Motorsport 7, Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2 and Forza Horizon 3 and 35 percent off "family-friendly" titles including Super Lucky’s Tale, Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection, Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure from November 23rd to November 27th.

Xbox Live

Get Xbox Live Gold for $1 and Game Pass for $1 for your first month for November 16th to November 27th.

Save $10 on a three month or six month subscription to Xbox Live Gold from November 23rd to November 27th.

Accessories

Save $50 on Xbox Elite Wireless controller with the purchase of an Xbox One X from now through November 18th.

Save $15 on Xbox Design Lab controllers from November 21st to November 27th.

Save $20 on Xbox Wireless controllers from November 23rd to November 27th.

Save $15 on stereo headsets from November 23rd to November 27th.

Mixed Reality and VR

Save $100 on Windows Mixed Reality headsets from Samsung, Acer, Lenovo, Dell and HP starting on November 19th. That drops the price down to $300 to $400, depending on which you pick-up.

Save up to $300 on Windows Mixed Reality and laptop bundles starting on November 19th.

Get Fallout 4 VR and Deluxe Audio Strap with HTC VIVE purchase starting November 23rd.

