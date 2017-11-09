Black Friday: Massive Xbox One S Bundle Sale Live Today at Walmart

Walmart pushed its Black Friday ad circular live this morning with mostly a lot of deeply discounted video games, a theme I've noticed for the year. There is one odd exception to that, a deal on a build-your-own Xbox One S bundle.

Surprisingly, one of the better console bundles I've spotted so far is available from November 9th through November 12th.

Xbox One S 500GB Ultimate Halo bundle with all five Halo games, a copy of either Call of Duty WW II, FIFA 18, Madden 18 or Ghost Recon Wildlands, an extra wireless controller and a copy of either Passengers, The Magnificent Seven, The Fifth Element, Underworld Blood Wars or Battleship (all are in 4K Ultra HD) for $249



Here's the best deals I spotted for Wal-Mart's regular Black Friday sale which begins Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.

Nintendo Switch in stock for non-sale price of $300.



Nintendo 2DS Legend of Zelda Edition for $80 starting November 23rd

PlayStation 4 1TB console for $199



Xbox One S 500GB console for $189



Xbox One X in stock for non-sale price of $499

PlayStation VR headset, camera and Gran Turismo Sport for $299



PlayStation and Xbox One controllers for $39 each



Turtle Beach Recon 50p universal headset for $25



10 games including Fallout 3 and Left 4 Dead 2 for $10 each



21 games including Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2 and Watch Dogs 2 for $12 each



Ghost Recon Wildlands, Uncharted The Lost Legacy, Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil 7 and more for $19 each.



and more for $19 each. WWE 2K18, Just Dance 2018, Overwatch, Battlefield 1, Destiny 2, Assassin's Creed Origins and more for $30 each



and more for $30 each Call of Duty WW II for $43

for $43 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Special Edition $49



$49 Call of Duty combo pack with Call of Duty WW II and Call of Duty Infinite Warfare for $59

Xbox Live Gold 3 month subscription for $12.50



