Black Friday: Two 'Legend of Zelda' Black Friday Packs

Nintendo is releasing two different Legend of Zelda bundles for Black Friday, the company announced today (via The Verge).

The first of the two bundles is a The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 2DS, featuring the iconic Hylian green color of Link's original garb. The bundle comes with the console, as well as Ocarina of Time, originally released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998, pre-installed on the machine and will cost $79.99 USD.

Secondly, Nintendo announced an "Explorer's Edition" of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the smash-success released earlier this year, shipping with thebase game, a two-sided map of Hyrule and a 100 page "Explorer's Guide." This bundle will run you $59.99 – the same cost as buying the standard release of the game without the bells and whistles. Check it out below:

Both bundles will be available on Black Friday, though Nintendo didn't detail how much stock it plans to ship out for the consumer holiday.