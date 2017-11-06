Black Friday: The Complete Guide to Xbox One Deals

The shopping insanity of Black Friday, and for some late Thanksgiving, is quickly approaching. Glixel is going through all of those leaked ads and emailed sales circulars to find the best deals in video gaming just for you. You can find all of the sales right here. But if you're looking for what the best Black Friday sales are for the Xbox One, then this is the post for you.

We've gone through and pulled those sales from across the internet and compiled them in one place. We'll keep updating this as the deals hit, so make sure you bookmark this page if you're an Xbox One fan and check back regularly. This year's sales start at all sorts of different times, so if you're interested in a deal, check out the link for the full details of when, where and how to get them.

Xbox One Consoles

Costco has an Xbox One S Bundle with two controllers and a three-month Xbox Game pass for $80 off. But, no final price is listed.

Costco has an Xbox One S bundle with two controllers, a three-month Xbox game pass and copies of Madden 18 and NBA 2K18 for $90 off.



Kohl's, yes, Kohl's, will have an Xbox One S 500 GB for $190, which will earn you $45 Kohl's Cash, which can then be used in the store from November 26th through December 6th.

Kohl's has an Xbox One S 1TB Bundle with Halo Wars 2 and bonus controller for $330, plus the purchase earns you $90 Kohl's Cash, which can then be used in the store from November 26th through December 6th.

Target has as Xbox One S 500GB console with a wireless controller and a $25 Target gift card for $190.

Xbox One Games

Target lists Call of Duty WWII for $45, a selection of games including Need for Speed Payback and Assassin's Creed Origins for $35, a selection of games including Middle-earth Shadow of War, The Evil Within 2, Destiny 2 and Wolfenstein 2 for $30, a selection of games including Ghost Recon Wildlands and Injustice 2 for $25 and a selection of games including For Honor and Resident Evil 7 for $15. (More details here)

Xbox One Controllers

Kohl's is selling Xbox One controllers for $40.

Xbox Live

Target will be selling Xbox Live for $10 off.

Xbox Miscellany

Target will be selling the Turtle Beach headsets Ear Force XO One for $45.