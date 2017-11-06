Black Friday: The Complete Guide to Playstation Deals

The shopping insanity of Black Friday, and for some late Thanksgiving, is quickly approaching. Glixel is going through all of those leaked ads and emailed sales circulars to find the best deals in video gaming just for you. You can find all of the sales right here. But if you're looking for what the best Black Friday sales are for the PlayStation 4, then this is the post for you.

We've gone through and pulled those sales from across the internet and compiled them in one place. We'll keep updating this as the deals hit, so make sure you bookmark this page if you're a PlayStation 4 fan and check back regularly. This year's sales start at all sorts of different times, so if you're interested in a deal, check out the link for the full details of when, where and how to get them.

PlayStation 4 Consoles

Costco is selling a PlayStation 4 1TB console for $100 off, though they don't list the final price.

Costco is selling a Playstation 4 bundle with a controller and copies of Call of Duty WWII and Destiny 2 for $100 off, but with no final price listed yet.

Kohl's will be selling a PlayStation 4 1TB console for $200, plus the purchase earns you $60 Kohl's Cash, which can then be used in the store from November 26th through December 6th.

Target is selling a PlayStation 4 1TB console with one wireless controller for $199.

PlayStation 4 Games

Target lists Call of Duty WWII for $45, a selection of games including Need for Speed Payback and Assassin's Creed Origins for $35, a selection of games including Middle-earth Shadow of War, The Evil Within 2, Destiny 2 and Wolfenstein 2 for $30, a selection of games including Ghost Recon Wildlands and Injustice 2 for $25 and a selection of games including For Honor and Resident Evil 7 for $15. (More details here)

PlayStation Network

Target is selling PlayStation Network subscription cards for $10 off.

PlayStation Controllers

Kohl's is selling PlayStation controllers for $40.

Target is selling PlayStation controllers for $40.

PlayStation Miscellany

Kohl's is selling the Sony Gold Wireless Headset for PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 3 for $70.

Target is selling Turtle Beach headsets Stealth 400 for $45