Black Friday: The Complete Guide to Nintendo Switch, 3DS Deals

The shopping insanity of Black Friday, and for some late Thanksgiving, is quickly approaching. Glixel is going through all of those leaked ads and emailed sales circulars to find the best deals in video gaming just for you. You can find all of the sales right here. But if you're looking for what the best Black Friday sales are for the Nintendo Switch and 3DS then this is the post for you.

We've gone through and pulled those sales from across the internet and compiled them in one place. We'll keep updating this as the deals hit, so make sure you bookmark this page if you're Nintendo fan and check back regularly. This year's sales start at all sorts of different times, so if you're interested in a deal, check out the link for the full details of when, where and how to get them.

Nintendo Switch Consoles and 3DS/2DS Handhelds

With the Nintendo Switch still in such demand, I think it's unlikely we'll be seeing a lot of sales for the hybrid console. That said, some stores are promising to have them in stock including Target.

Nintendo says that the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 2DS bundle, which comes with the console, as well as Ocarina of Time pre-installed on the machine, will be at various retailers for Black Friday for $80.



Target has a Legend of Zelda Edition 2DS for $80.

Nintendo Switch and 3DS/2DS Games



Nintendo announced an "Explorer's Edition" of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will come with the game, a two-sided map of Hyrule and a 100 page "Explorer's Guide," for $60 at various stores on Black Friday.

Target has a selection of 3DS games including Super Mario Maker 3DS and Super Smash Bros 3DS for $35. (More details here).



Nintendo Miscellany

Costco is listing two SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB Micro SD cards with adapters for $20 off. Unfortunately, they don't list what that ends up costing.