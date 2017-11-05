Black Friday: Standing Desk, PS4, Xbox One S Bundles at Costco

In what seems to becoming a theme, Costco sent out their Black Friday deals ad this weekend, not only showing off what's coming but also that its sale runs for practically the entire month.

The membership warehouse store has deals broken down by dates which run from November 9th through November 16th, November 17 through November 22nd, November 23rd or November 27th, November 23rd through November 27th, November 24th through November 27 and finally, for the entire month. It's a bit confusing.

The best of the bunch seem to run from November 24th through November 27 when doors open at 9 a.m. and while supplies last. That includes:

Netgear AC3000 Router for $150



Two SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB Micro SD cards with adapters for $20 off. Unfortunately, they don't list what that comes out to.



Xbox One S Bundle with two controllers and a three-month Xbox Game pass for $80 off. Again, no final price listed.



PlayStation 4 1TB console for $100 off.



Online-only deals which run from November 23rd through November 27th include:

A Vizio 80-inch 4K Ultra HD XLED LCD TV for $2500



An HP Omen 32-inch QHD gaming monitor for $250



A Playstation 4 bundle with a controller and copies of Call of Duty WWII and Destiny 2 for $100 off.



An Xbox One S bundle with two controllers, a three-month Xbox game pass and copies of Madden 18 and NBA 2K18 for $90 off.



Some other random deals:

Costco has five big 4K televisions that will go on sale from November 5th through November 27th, but the prices won't show up until the sale kicks off. You have to visit the page on the website for each television to see the deal then. This is me making an unhappy face.



An Apple iPad 9.7 inch with 128GB of storage will be $50 off and an iPad 10.5-inch with 256GB of storage will be $80 off from November 9th through November 16th.



You can grab a Tresanti 40-inch sit-to-stand power desk for $200 from November 9th through November 16th.



The entire catalog is online for your perusal as well, but remember you need to be a member to buy any of this stuff.