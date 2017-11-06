Black Friday: Some of 2017's Best Games $15 and Up at Target

Bucking what is becoming a trend for Black Friday sales, Target's annual big shopping event actually kicks off on Thanksgiving and run through Black Friday, according to a leak from BestBlackFriday.com. Though, the store also has a bunch of discounts that start pre-Black Friday as part of its early access sale. It's not clear when exactly those deals kick-off, since the ads were leaked.

The early access stuff is laid out across four pages and doesn't have any video gaming discounts, though there is a 50 percent off sale on a selection of table top and board games worth checking out once the sale starts.

Here's the best deals from the Black Friday sale:

PlayStation 4 1TB console with one wireless controller for $199.



Xbox One S 500GB console with a wireless controller and a $25 Target gift card for $190.



Legend of Zelda Edition 2DS for $80.



PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers for $40.



As a reminder of Nintendo's strength going into the holidays, Target is listing among its deals the Nintendo Switch at its $300 asking price with quantities limited available and no rain checks.



Turtle Beach headsets Ear Force XO One or Stealth 400 for $45.



$10 off Xbox Live and PlayStation Network subscription cards.



Call of Duty WWII for $45 on PS4 or Xbox One.



for $45 on PS4 or Xbox One. A selection of 3DS games including Super Mario Maker 3DS and Super Smash Bros 3DS for $35.



and for $35. A selection of games including Need for Speed Payback and Assassin's Creed Origins for $35.



A selection of games including Middle-earth Shadow of War, The Evil Within 2, Destiny 2 and Wolfenstein 2 for $30.



A selection of games including Ghost Recon Wildlands and Injustice 2 for $25.



A selection of games including For Honor and Resident Evil 7 for $15.



Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25



Google Chromecast for $25



iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus with a $250 Target Gift Card free with qualified activation through ATT, Sprint or Verizon.



Samsung Galaxy Note8, S8 or S8+ with a $300 Target Gift Card free with qualified activation.



Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for $850



Samsung 58-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for $650



LG 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for $500



Samsung 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for $430



Fifty percent off a bunch of board games.



Target also has a deal that gives you 20 percent off a future shopping trip between November 28th and December 10th if you spend $50 or more on a single purchase on Black Friday.

The Black Friday deals start when doors open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and runs until Midnight that day. The sale starts back up on Friday at 6 a.m.