Black Friday: PS4 Pro for $350 Hits This Thanksgiving

It's been a relatively thin year for solid Black Friday deals and unfortunately, the news out of today's leaked GameStop Black Friday ad doesn't improve things by much.

At the top of the heap, though, is what we believe to be the only price cut for the PlayStation 4 Pro to date. The video game retailer is listing the 1TB PS4 Pro for $349.00 or about $50 off the list price. They also have the Xbox One 500GB console for $190 that we first saw at the Microsoft Store.

This year, GameStop opens at 4 PM on Thanksgiving Day. All offers in the leaked ad appear to be valid from November 23rd to November 26th. Below you'll find a rundown of some of the better price cuts in the circular, which hit over at BFAds.net just a minute ago.

Consoles

Not the best deals coming to gaming consoles this year, perhaps because Microsoft, Nintendo and PlayStation all have relatively new offerings to sell. But this is what looked best.

1TB PS4 Pro $349.00



500GB Xbox One S $189.99



PS4 Console + Controller $100.00



Select New 500GB Xbox One S Bundles $229



Xbox One S 1TB Middle-Earth Shadow of War Bundle $299.99



Pre-owned Xbox 360 $0 (after mail-in-rebate)



Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con $299.99



Nintendo 2DS $79.99



Nintendo WiiU 32GB $179.99



Nintendo 3DS XL $139.99



PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle $299.99



Games

While the console deals are light, the game deals are fantastic. The standouts are below, but make sure you dig through the full circular to pick up on some good discounts like the three used PS4 games for $20 and three used Xbox One games for $30.

Super Mario Odyssey $59.99



$59.99 Legend of Zelda Explorers Edition $59.99



$59.99 Injustice 2 $14



2 $14 The Evil Within 2 $25



$25 Wolfenstein 2 $25



$25 Shadow War $25



$25 NBA2K18 $27



$27 Destiny 2 $27



$27 NFL Madden 18 $27



$27 FIFA18 $27



$27 Guitar Hero Live Ultimate Party 2 Pack Bundle $39.99



PC and accessories

Really not a lot of great deals in this category, but the Yeti deal is solid.