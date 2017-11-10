Black Friday: Now's the Time to Upgrade Your PC on the Cheap

There haven't been a ton of good deals in the way of gaming console hardware this year (though there are some pretty spectacular console game sales), but if you're into PC gaming and want to upgrade your system, you're in luck.

Here's what Newegg has cooking for their Black Friday sale, which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on November 20th and runs until 2:59 a.m. ET on November 26th.

Newegg's Black Friday deals are packed into a 20 page catalog that includes a page of laptops, another of desktops and tons of parts and pieces for putting together your own computer or upgrading the one you already have. They also have a few console deals, as well as discounts on some gadgets and televisions.

We've selected a few here, but you should really dig through the catalog yourself, it's right below this sentence.

Intel i7-7700K 4.2 GHz LGA 1151 processor $300



MSI Radeon RX 580 4GB $240

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 8GB $400

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 8GB $500

ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 8GB $510

ASUS Prime Z270-A LGA ATX motherboard $100



Corsair RMx RM750x 750W Power Supply $80

G.Skill Trident ZX RGB 32 GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600 memory $380

Samsung 850 EVO 2.5-inch 500GB SATA III 3D NAND SSD $150

Samsung UN50MU6300FXZA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Pro $425

LG 65UJ6300 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV (2017) $800

Oculus Rift and Touch for $349 on November 24th only

PlayStation 4 1TB $200

Xbox One S 500GB $190

PlayStation VR with Gran Turismo Sport $300

PS4 and Xbox One controllers $40 each