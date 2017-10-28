Black Friday: Massive PS4, Xbox One, Tech Deals Leak For Kohl's

We haven't even made it past Halloween yet, but the first major Black Friday ad is already in the wild, thanks to a leak to Best Black Friday, and it's a biggie. Kohl's, not best know for its tech and video games, has some major deals in both categories coming the day after Thanksgiving.

As usual, the most notable are the doorbusters, here's some, not all of, the deals:

The store will be selling a PlayStation 4 1TB console for $200, plus the purchase earns you $60 Kohl's Cash, which can then be used in the store from November 26th through December 6th.



They also will have a Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB console for $190, which will earn you $45 Kohl's Cash, which can then be used in the store from November 26th through December 6th.



The only console bundle on offer is an Xbox One S 1TB Bundle with Halo Wars 2 and bonus controller for $330, plus the purchase earns you $90 Kohl's Cash, which can then be used in the store from November 26th through December 6th.



You can land a Samsung 55-in. 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (UN55MU6290) plus $150 Kohl's Cash for $500.



The store has a LG 49-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (LGK-49UJ6300) plus $120 Kohl's Cash for $400.



PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers for $40 a pop.



Sony Gold Wireless Headset for PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 3 for $70.



Surprisingly, all doorbusters actually kick-off on Thanksgiving day at 12:01 a.m. CT online or 5 p.m. CT in stores. (I'd personally opt for the online, though it's unclear how they will handle availability for such limited-stock items so you may have a better chance on the ground, in the mayhem.)



Other sales include price drops for the Fitbit Blaze, Kohl's Cash for Apple Watches, iTune card discounts, plenty of toys on sale and more. Hope on over to Best Black Friday for the full rundown. And stay-tuned to our ongoing coverage of Black Friday deals right here.