Black Friday: Massive Game Deals Hit Best Buy

With most of the Black Friday ads already out for many of the big box stores, we're starting to close in on the final few. Today, Best Buy's Black Friday preview went live. Unfortunately, sticking to the theme of the year so far, there's not a whole lot here to blow your socks off in terms of gaming hardware. There are some solid gaming deals, but nothing that unique.

Best Buy opens its doors on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. and Friday at 8 a.m.

Here are the best gaming deals from Best Buy's Black Friday ad:

Nintendo Switch in stock for non-sale price of $300.



Nintendo 2DS Legend of Zelda Edition for $80 starting November 23rd



PlayStation 4 1 TB console for $200



Xbox One S 500 GB console with Madden NFL 18 $230



Xbox One S 500GB console for $190 starting November 23rd.



PlayStation VR headset with Gran Turismo Sport for $300 starting November 23rd.



for $300 starting November 23rd. Free Xbox One controller with the purchase of "select" Xbox One 500 GB consoles.



PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers $40 each



Turtle Beach Recon 150 headset for $40



25 percent off select Nintendo collectibles.



Free Darth Maul Funko with the purchase of Battlefront II .



. The Last of Us, Ratchet and Clank and more for $15 each



and more for $15 each Ghost Recon Wildlands, Uncharted The Lost Legacy, Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil 7 and more for $20 each.



and more for $20 each. Rayman Legends Definitive Edition, Minecraft Story Mode and other Nintendo Switch titles for $20 each.



and other Nintendo Switch titles for $20 each. Nier Automata, Crash Bandicoot, Tekken 7, Grand Theft Auto V, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein II for $25 each



for $25 each Nintendo Switch titles including 1,2 Switch, Bomberman and Sonic Forces for $25 each.



and for $25 each. WWE 2K18, Just Dance 2018, Overwatch, Battlefield 1 and more for $30 each



and more for $30 each Assassin's Creed Origins, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Forza Mortorsport 7 and more for $35 each



and more for $35 each Call of Duty WW II $40



$40 Super Mario Odyssey with a free Cappy Coin for $60



with a free Cappy Coin for $60 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition $60



Best Buy lists a few decent gaming PC discounts as well

Up to 50 percent off all Logitech G accessories



Oculus Rift Touch Bundle with six games for $350



Save $250 on selection HP Omen gaming laptops



MSI G Series Stealth Pro 15.6-inch laptop with i7 Intel core, 16GB of memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD for $1300



Nighthawk X6 Tri-Band Wifi Router for $160



Best Buy also has pages of TV deals, I've only listed the doorbusters below.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $280



Samsung 50-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $400



LG 43-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $280



Best Buy has a slew of smartwatches and fitness bands on sale this holiday, including two of my favorites:

Samsung Gear Sport for $250



Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro for $150



Looking for more Black Friday ads, discounts and whatnots? Check out our page dedicated to Black Friday, which includes breakdowns of deals by system.