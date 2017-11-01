Black Friday: Dell's Gaming, VR Deals

Dell recently announced a slew of deals and discounts on its computer family for the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday consumer holidays. To make your life easier, we compiled a full list of all the gaming computers the company is selling for cheap. Check it out below.

While the company is discounting a number of its machines, the gaming-ready PCs can be broken down into two camps: gaming and Alienware computers and VR. The full list, as detailed by Dell in a press release, is as follows:

NEW Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop - $899.99 (Save $100) Available Nov. 15, 8 a.m. ET

Alienware Aurora Desktop - $799.99 (Save $300) Doorbuster Nov. 23, 11 a.m. ET

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop - $499.99 (Save $150) Doorbuster Nov. 23, 10 p.m. ET

Alienware 17 Laptop - $1,599.99 (Save $475) Doorbuster Nov. 23, 11 a.m. ET

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (S2716DG) - $399.99 (Save $400)

Available Nov. 24, 9 a.m. ET

NEW Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop: Ideal for those making the jump from console to PC gaming, the New Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop delivers speedy performance and smooth gameplay at an approachable price. - $999.99





Alienware Area 51 Desktops: The Area 51 delivers unprecedented power for serious gamers, streamers, developers and programmers. - $1,899.99 with Intel's Core X-Series CPUs; $2,399.99 with AMD Threadripper CPUs







Dell Visor VR Headset: Share the thrill of Virtual Reality with friends and family this holiday, and you're guaranteed to make a few timeless memories. - $349.99 for headset; $449.99 for headset and controller bundle

It's worth noting, this is not the entire list of discounted items Dell is offering, we only picked the gaming-related offers. For a full run down of Dell's Back Friday and Cyber Monday plans, click this link.