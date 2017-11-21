Black Friday: Colorful Laptops, Keyboards, Headphones and Mice

Black Friday is nearly upon us and gaming peripheral company Razer just announced it's offering sales on its keyboards, mice, and headsets. The deals are available starting tomorrow through December 2nd on Amazon. Razer says these are suggested prices and Amazon might list something a little different when they go live. If you're looking for even more Black Friday video game deals, you can find them all right here.

Razer Keyboards

Razer is offering up to $40 off its newest line of gaming keyboards. The most expensive one on the list, the BlackWidow Chroma V2, offers the biggest discount. It's dropping from $169.99 to $129.99. If that's still too rich for your blood, last year's BlackWidow Ultimate is dropping from $109.99 to $83.99 ($26 off), while the Ornata Chroma is $20 off.

Razer Mice

If you're in the market for a new gaming mouse, the wireless Mamba Tournament Edition is $32 off. Or, you can get the wired version for $60.29 if you don't want the hassle of rechargeable batteries. You can also get the Amazon Exclusive Naga Chroma for $49.99 ($30 off). But, if you find the idea of 12 extra buttons a little intimidating and you're looking for something more no-frills, the DeathAdder Elite is also $49.99.

Razer Headsets

Finally, Razer's newest line of gaming headsets are up to $40 off. The biggest savings here are for the Man’OWar 7.1, down to $79.99 from $119.99, although this appears to be the refurbished version. You can also get the BestBuy exclusive Green Edition at the same price. Meanwhile, the Kraken USB headset is 49 percent off ($30.81) and the Kraken Pro V2 is $20 off.

Razer Blade Laptops

Razer's laptop deals are available now on Razerzone.com. They'll go live via multiple retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Microsoft on November 23rd. The company is offering $350 off the Razer Blade Stealth 4K UHD model. If you like a big screen and don't mind the extra weight, the Razer Blade Pro 17" is $300 off, while the smaller Razer Blade 14" is $200 off.