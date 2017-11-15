Black Friday: Grab Newer Games for $30 at Toys 'R' Us

If you're looking for some sweet video game deals to go with your Thanksgiving turkey, Toys 'R' Us just unveiled its Black Friday ads. It has some good discounts on newer titles, along with price cuts on Microsoft and Sony consoles (sorry, Nintendo fans). Most stores nationwide open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay open until 11 p.m. Friday, November 24th.

Here are the best deals listed in Toys 'R' Us' Black Friday ad:

500GB Xbox One Slim for $189.99

1TB PlayStation 4 Slim for $199.99

Select Xbox One and PS4 controllers $20 off

All Skylanders starter packs 50 percent off

Lucid Sound LS20 Gaming Headset for Xbox One and PlayStation for $39.99

$15 off Call of Duty WWII on PS4

$20 off select games, including Assassin's Creed Origins (Xbox One), South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4), and Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One)

$25 off select games, including Destiny 2 (PS4) and NBA 2K18 (PS4)

$30 off select games, including Fifa 18 (Switch and PS4), Injustice 2 (PS4), Persona 5 (PS4), Madden 18 (Xbox One), and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One)

If you want to check out Toys 'R' Us' full Black Friday ads, the scans are available here.