To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Bioshock will receive a $200 special edition, publisher 2K Games announced today.

The re-release, exclusive to GameStop and the 2K Store, will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 14th. It will come with Bioshock: The Collection, a combination of all three games in the series remastered in 1080p for modern machines, and an 11-inch statue of a Big Daddy and Little Sister, two of the original game's central characters. The statue comes with lights, audio and a motorized drill. Each collector's edition will come with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Get a look at the statue below.

Additionally, 2K announced it will be throwing a party in celebration of the game at this year's PAX West in Seattle. The party will be completely open to the public, no need for a PAX badge, on September 2nd. It will have photo-ops, cosplay competitions and live music.

2K Games

Bioshock, as you probably could have guessed, was released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC on August 21st, 2007. A spiritual successor to the System Shock series, Bioshock was lauded for its unique approach to storytelling and the first person shooter RPG genre. In the decade since its release, it's become well-regarded as one of the best games of all time.