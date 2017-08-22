Biomutant, a post-apocalyptic kung fu fable that plays as an action role-playing game, is in development by Experiment 101 for a 2018 release, publisher THQ Nordic announced at Gamescom today.

The game, which is coming to PlayStation 3, Windows PC and Xbox One, lets players change their character's abilities and appearance with mutations, bionic prosthetics and weapons, according to the press release. "Grow claws, sprout wings, or attach a robotic leg – each choice will impact the way your hero plays in real-time combat that blends melee martial arts and firearms."

"Set in an imaginative post-apocalyptic universe, Biomutant is a kung fu fable filled with fantastic creatures to discover, dangerous factions to navigate, and colorful worlds to explore with mechs, paragliders, balloons, mounts, jet skis and more," according to the release.



Developer Experiment 101 is an independent game development studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio was co-founded in 2015 by Stefan Ljungqvist, a former studio art director and game director at Avalanche Studios and one of the key members on the team behind Mad Max and the Just Cause series.

You can see the game in action in the video below.

