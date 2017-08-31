"In the Name of the Tsar," the biggest Battlefield 1 expansion to date, will be released on September 19th, developer DICE announced today.

"In the Name of the Tsar" puts players in the shoes of the Russian army, including the all-female Women’s Battalion of Death, as they fight across six all new maps. In addition, 11 new weapons will be added, as well as new vehicles and one new game mode, "Supply Drop."

For those who just can't wait, if you purchased Battlefield 1's Premium Pass, the expansion will be available a few weeks earlier on September 5th.

This is the second of four expansions DICE is adding to Battlefield 1. The "They Shall Not Pass" expansion, released back in March, added French-based maps, new weapons and vehicles. Next up is the "Turning Tides" expansion in December, and lastly "Apocalypse" in early 2018.



Additionally, DICE announced it would be bringing visual enhancements along with the expansion in the form of high dynamic range support, which will add more realistic and vibrant colors.

"With an expanded contrast ratio and color palette, more realistic, immersive, and natural visuals will be possible," the developer said. "As you charge through the snowy Lupkow Pass or scout the dark alleys of Tsaritsyn, the light and dark areas will be more detailed, and look more similar to what the human eye would register."

Battlefield 1 was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 21st, 2016. After a decade of modern and futuristic shooters, the game was praised for its approach to the first world war, mixing modern gameplay with harrowing stories of what it was like to fight in the different theatres.

