Bethesda Talks Playing 'Skyrim' in Virtual Reality

During a Bethsda-based interview, Andrew Scharf, lead producer at Bethesda Game Studios, recently talked a little bit about what it's like playing The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim in virtual reality. It's not a ton of new information, but it's a cool explanation of what some of the differences playing the game in the new perspective is like. Check out all his thoughts in the video above.

Skyrim VR was announced during Bethesda's E3 showcase this summer. It's not the only game the company is brining to virtual reality, though. Doom and Fallout 4 coming to to different headsets next month. Skyrim will be released of the PlayStation VR on November 17th.