'Bayonetta 3' Currently in Development, 'Bayonetta 1-2' Coming to Switch

Bayonetta 3 is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced today at The Game Awards. Additionally, the company announced Bayonetta 1 and 2 are coming to the Nitnendo Switch.

No real information was given about Bayonetta 3 aside from a brief teaser trailer announcing its development. You can see that trailer above. Bayonetta 2, however, will ship with "same place" cooperative play, Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime on stage while talking to the show's host Geoff Keighley. Bayonetta and its sequel will be available as a bundle on February 16th, 2018.

