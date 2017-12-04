'Star Wars Battlefront II' Update Changes Economy and Progression

The latest update for Star Wars Battlefront II changes the game's in-game economy and how progression is earned, developer DICE announced. The update is available now.

First, the developer announced it'd increased the end-of-round payout, by adding to the number of credits earned "across the board, and specifically bumping the top players on each team by even more."

With the update, DICE's increased the amount of daily credits a player can earn by three times. "It's been made clear that you were hitting the Arcade Mode Credit cap faster than we expected, so we wanted to alleviate that by increasing it to 1500 Credits," the developer said. "While we're still looking into ways to add more content into it the mode in the long-term, we think that this should help in the near-term for those who want rewards for completing the different scenarios."

Lastly, more crafting parts will be given in Daily Login Crates. "Crafting the Star Cards you want will help make sure you're progressing in the direction you want, and we absolutely want to empower that," DICE said. "This should help you get where you want to go faster when it comes to crafting and upgrading."

DICE stressed these are only the "initial steps toward making much larger changes." No word yet on when similar changes to the game's progression and economy may come.

This update is a response to the massive controversy surrounding the game's use of microtransactions and the way they hinder progression. Though publisher EA's chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen's admitted his commitment to games-as-a-service, after fan backlash the company temporarily removed the game's microtransactions. The damage appears to be done, though, as EA lost $3 billion in stock value after the release of Battlefront II.