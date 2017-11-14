'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Limits Daily Credits Earned in Arcade Mode

Star Wars Battlefront 2 limits the amount of in-game credits you can receive in Arcade Mode, Game Informer's Andrew Reiner recently found out (story via VG24/7).

Credits, in the game, can be earned to unlock heroes or crates housing Star Cards, which in turn can be used to upgrade your player. However, as Reiner revealed, the game limits how many you can earn during a day in the one mode.

Posting to Twitter, Battlefront 2 put the game's credits behind a timed-lock, not allowing him to earn anymore for 14 hours at the time of Tweeting. In Reiner's opinion, this is the "worst" part of the game.

The worst part of the game is this: You are limited on credits earned in Arcade mode. “More credits available in 14 hours” pic.twitter.com/8NOTvby2hl — Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) November 13, 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2 can't keep itself out of controversy. Just yesterday, its hero unlock system led to the most-down-voted comment in Reddit's history when EA tried to justify their inclusion. The immense fan backlash led to the company cutting the cost of the unlocks.